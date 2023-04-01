Chardan Capital Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.79.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

