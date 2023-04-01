Chardan Capital Weighs in on Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

GANX opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Stories

