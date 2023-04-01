Chardan Capital Weighs in on Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share.
Gain Therapeutics Price Performance
GANX opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.