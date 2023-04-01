Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.43 on Friday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
Further Reading
