Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Children’s Place Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

