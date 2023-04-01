Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

