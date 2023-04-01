Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris OShea bought 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,338.67).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Chris OShea bought 694,925 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($870,897.53).

On Friday, March 10th, Chris OShea bought 140 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($184.05).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 106.05 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.80. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.10 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,142.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 118 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.62).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

