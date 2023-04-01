Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

