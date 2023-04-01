Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $487.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $512.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.24 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.73.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.32. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.