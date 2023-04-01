Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 427,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,441,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.