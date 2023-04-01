Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 427,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,441,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
