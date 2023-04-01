Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 427,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,441,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

