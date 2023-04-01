Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas Sells 10,261 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.2 %

CRUS opened at $109.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.