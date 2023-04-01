Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) vs. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Critical Comparison

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citizens pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citizens and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.38%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 19.02% 23.97% 0.73% PCB Bancorp 30.10% 13.25% 1.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and PCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $50.58 million 1.34 $9.62 million $1.71 7.06 PCB Bancorp $116.25 million 1.80 $34.99 million $2.31 6.27

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Citizens on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

