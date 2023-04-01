Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) versus Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Critical Comparison

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Tejon Ranch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.65 $112.06 million $0.79 14.75 Tejon Ranch $79.22 million 6.14 $15.81 million $0.58 31.50

Analyst Ratings

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tejon Ranch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Volatility & Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 39.02% 7.65% 2.40% Tejon Ranch 19.95% 3.36% 2.84%

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Tejon Ranch on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co. engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate-Resort and Residential segment’s operations include: land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, and rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenue from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations segment consist of game management revenue and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, CA.

