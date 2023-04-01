Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) EVP Kasra Moshkani Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

