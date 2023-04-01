Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Insider Toni Brendish Acquires 31,000 Shares

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Rating) insider Toni Brendish bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$40,610.00 ($27,073.33).

Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76.

About Cobram Estate Olives

Cobram Estate Olives Limited operates as a food and agribusiness company with olive farming and milling operations in Australia and the United States. Its portfolio of olive oil brands includes Cobram Estate and Red Island. The company's olive farming assets include approximately 2.4 million olive trees planted on 6,584 hectares of freehold farmland in Victoria, Australia; and 207,500 trees planted on 358 hectares of long-term leased and freehold properties in California, the United States.

