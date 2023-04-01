Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Holdings Raised by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Codexis worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,004,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 231,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 908,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.64. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $716,599. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

