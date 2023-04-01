Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Financial Survey

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics -466.93% -59.19% -42.24% Cogent Biosciences N/A -72.71% -46.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $38.63 million 10.91 -$180.36 million ($3.73) -2.38 Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 95.90 -$140.24 million ($2.45) -4.40

Volatility & Risk

Cogent Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nurix Therapeutics. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nurix Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nurix Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Cogent Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 235.02%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.89%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; and DeTIL-0255 that is in the Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, including ovarian, endometrial, and cervical cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

