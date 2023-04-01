Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

