Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $31.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 516,524 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

