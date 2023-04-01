Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 156.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

