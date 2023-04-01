Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.85. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. Comerica has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

