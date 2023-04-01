Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMC. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

