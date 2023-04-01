Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $10.75 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

