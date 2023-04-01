Comparing Energy Vault (NRGV) and Its Peers

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Energy Vault to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -3.15 Energy Vault Competitors $669.37 million $11.26 million 4.09

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Energy Vault’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 74 462 999 51 2.65

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.10%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Vault peers beat Energy Vault on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.