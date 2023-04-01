Comparing Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Maritime and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $66.57, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than United Maritime.

This table compares United Maritime and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers 40.78% 33.75% 15.15%

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Scorpio Tankers pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Scorpio Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.08 $37.49 million N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $1.56 billion 2.21 $637.25 million $10.22 5.51

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats United Maritime on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

