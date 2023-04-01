Comparing SES AI (SES) and Its Peers

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SES AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -14.75 SES AI Competitors $686.95 million $11.54 million 4.09

This table compares SES AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SES AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s peers have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SES AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 74 462 999 51 2.65

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.73%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SES AI peers beat SES AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

