Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 441,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 950,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $749.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.78.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.