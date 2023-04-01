Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $316.13 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $316.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,928,506 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,658,866,549.4602504 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.42223073 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $363,868,865.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

