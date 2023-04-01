Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,877.97 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $1,892.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,739.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,587.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.