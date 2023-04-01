Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAYGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

CTTAY opened at $7.44 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.