Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

CTTAY opened at $7.44 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

