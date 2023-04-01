Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
CTTAY opened at $7.44 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.
