Contrasting Edible Garden (EDBL) & Its Peers

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Edible Garden to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.04 Edible Garden Competitors $1.62 billion $35.87 million 0.70

Edible Garden’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 96 168 486 23 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations for Edible Garden and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Edible Garden presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.35%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 46.82%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -356.59% -27.34% -17.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

