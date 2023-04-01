Contrasting Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -6.84% 3.59% 1.17% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 7 9 0 2.47 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AppLovin and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $26.18, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and Eventure Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.82 billion 2.10 -$192.75 million ($0.52) -30.29 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

