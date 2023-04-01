Contrasting Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and The Competition

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.23 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $44.60 billion $2.45 billion 10.45

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,075.29% -25.07% -11.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 846 2223 3049 137 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric rivals beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

