Contrasting Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nephros and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nephros alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 0 0 2.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 390.70%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

42.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nephros has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $9.98 million 1.12 -$7.38 million ($0.74) -1.45 Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 10.86 -$42.81 million ($0.77) -32.71

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -71.94% -38.58% -32.39% Treace Medical Concepts -30.19% -54.51% -24.70%

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Nephros on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

(Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.