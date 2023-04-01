Contrasting Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) & JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.37 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.37 JetBlue Airways $9.16 billion 0.26 -$362.00 million ($1.12) -6.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

JetBlue Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% JetBlue Airways -3.95% -7.60% -2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A JetBlue Airways 2 10 2 0 2.00

JetBlue Airways has a consensus price target of $10.46, indicating a potential upside of 43.66%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats Spirit Airlines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom. The company was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.