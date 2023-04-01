CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CORR stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

