Cormark Trims goeasy (TSE:GSY) Target Price to C$140.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$88.43 and a 12 month high of C$144.19.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

