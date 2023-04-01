CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday.
CorMedix Stock Performance
CRMD stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.
Institutional Trading of CorMedix
About CorMedix
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
