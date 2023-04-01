CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Stock Performance

CRMD stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

About CorMedix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,952,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 548,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 3,051.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.