Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $17.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,003,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at $80,003,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,496 shares of company stock worth $3,451,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Coursera Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.77.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

