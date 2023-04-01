Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.1 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.