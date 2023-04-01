Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s (CMCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.
CMCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CMCT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.97.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.