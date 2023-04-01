Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s (CMCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.