Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.74.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

