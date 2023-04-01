Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

