Critical Analysis: Lufax (NYSE:LU) vs. Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A Lufax $8.43 billion 0.55 $1.26 billion $0.55 3.71

Analyst Recommendations

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Far Peak Acquisition and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 3 4 3 0 2.00

Lufax has a consensus price target of $2.57, suggesting a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79% Lufax 15.50% 9.22% 2.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lufax beats Far Peak Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

