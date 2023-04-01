Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 7,920 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,920 ($97.31).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($100.75) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($106.89) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($76.18) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,498 ($79.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.78, a P/E/G ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,711.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,719.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,862 ($72.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,082.06 ($99.30).

Croda International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 2,358.08%.

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($79.67), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($597,493.55). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7 shares of company stock worth $46,264. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Croda International

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.