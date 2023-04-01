CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $815.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

