CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Receives Hold Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$135.18 million for the quarter.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
