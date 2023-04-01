CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of CURI opened at $1.35 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

About CuriosityStream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

