CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
CuriosityStream Trading Down 15.6 %
Shares of CURI opened at $1.35 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
