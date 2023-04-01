Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 420,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 843,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 207.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 294,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

