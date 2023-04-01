Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 420,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 843,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

